The two Los Angeles teams, Lakers and Clippers, will face each other in a game of the 2022 NBA Summer League. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

These two teams, in addition to the city, have something else in common: their 2021-2022 season was a real disappointment. On the Clippers side, they finished with a 42-40 record. Nothing extraordinary, but without a doubt much better than the 36-46 of the New Orleans Pelicans, against whom they lost in the Play-in being out of the Playoffs.

The Lakers thing was even worse. Despite their star-studded roster, they were unable to finish among the top 10 teams in the West, not only missing the playoffs, but not even the play-in. Clearly both need to improve their teams, and perhaps among the rookies this is the solution to be competitive again.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

These two teams have coincided last season in being real disappointments, since although they were not the main candidates to win the title, it was expected that they would at least be able to reach the Playoffs, something that did not happen in the end, and in the case of Los Los Angeles Lakers weren't even able to make it to the Play-in.

Without a doubt, they need to closely monitor these young talents and rookies as they need quick solutions, and perhaps among all these players there is one that allows them to improve the squad. And also, of course, they must make a good market that allows them to strengthen their teams.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers to be played this Tuesday, July 12 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined who are the favorites for this game yet, although it is certain that they will in the next few hours. As with other Summer League games, it's hard to define the favorites considering that none of them play their best players, but their rookies and young talents.

