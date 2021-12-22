The Los Angeles Lakers welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Staples Center on Thursday, December 23. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

The 2021 NBA regular season continues its course and it's time for the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs to get back into basketball action. They clash on Thursday, December 23, in a game that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds.

The Lakers aim to get back on track following a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns last time out. Los Angeles' record explains how much they've struggled this season as they sit 7th in the Western Conference, way below where they expected to be at this point.

However, things are much worse for the visitors. The Spurs are not even in the playoff picture right now as they sit 12th but they head into this clash after a commanding win over the Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

Nothing has been going according to plan for Frank Vogel and the Lakers, who continue failing to string good results together. Besides LeBron James, everyone is accountable for this sour situation that needs to be reversed fast.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs see themselves way below in the Western Conference standings and have plenty of work to do if they want to challenge for a place in the postseason.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Results

Lakers: 16-16 (10-8 home)

Spurs: 12-18 (6-9 on the road)

How to watch or live stream Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, and KENS.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and Odds

Spurs are seen as the underdog side with +1.5 ATS and +102 moneyline at FanDuel. The Lakers, meanwhile, are favorites with -1.5 points and -120 moneyline. The totals are offered at 224 points.

FanDuel San Antonio Spurs +1.5 / +102 Totals 224 Los Angeles Lakers -1.5 / -120

* Odds via FanDuel.