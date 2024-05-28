Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have become the perfect one-two punch out of the Dallas Mavericks backcourt. Recently, Doncic praised his star teammate for his timely shot-making.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have strong on-court chemistry.

The Mavericks are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Doncic praised Irving for his ability to dominate in the clutch.

Luka Doncic Talks About Kyrie Irving’s Impact

The Dallas Mavericks have jumped to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Their star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic has put the NBA’s best defense against the wall, and they pose a big threat in the next stage.

Doncic pulls the strings of the offense as their primary ball-handler and facilitator. Then, Kyrie takes over late in games and takes plenty of pressure off his shoulders with his timely shot-making.

With that in mind, Doncic went out of his way to praise his stellar sidekick. Following their win in Game 2, he raved about how Kyrie has made life easier for him in the clutch.

Doncic Praises Kyrie For Dominating In The Clutch

“When we were winning by nine, on the last possession, I said, ‘I’m tired’. He said, ‘that’s the way it’s supposed to be’,” said the former Real Madrid star, who’s still dealing with a knee injury. “He brought that calmness to the team, that maturity, and it’s been unbelievable to have him on our team.”

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Steps Up In The Clutch

Irving has a reputation for being a clutch shot-maker. He has a long history of big shots, especially in the playoffs, and he’s going to continue embracing that challenge:

“Down the stretch, that’s where we make our money, man,” Irving said. “I think we have that poise now, and we’re showcasing just our skillsets out there that a lot of teams have to guard, the depth that we have. A lot of teams have to guard each one of us, and you got to pick your poison.”

The Mavs are proving that they’re no fluke. They have the defense and the offensive talent to give anybody a run for their money, including the Boston Celtics.