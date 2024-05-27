Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic opened up on his partnership with Kyrie Irving, and praised his stellar teammate for the way he's come up huge when it has mattered the most.

The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from getting back to the NBA Finals. Clearly, those who doubted whether Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could coexist were wrong.

They’ve been a perfect complement to each other thus far, dominating and taking the reins of the offense night in and night out. They might be the only team in the league with two closers on the floor.

That’s why, after watching Irving taking over in the fourth quarter to lead the Mavs to a Game 3 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Doncic had to give him his flowers.

Luka Doncic Praises Kyrie Irving

“Unbelievable. That’s why they call him, some people, Mr. 4th quarter, right? Just amazing,” Doncic said after the win. “He scored, what, 33? It’s amazing. He’s born for this situation. He (was) born for the clutch situations. So we just give the ball to him.”

Kyrie Irving

They Still Need To Take Care Of Business

No team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the NBA playoffs. Even so, Doncic wants to make sure his team isn’t on the wrong side of history, so he’s not ready to celebrate yet:

“I don’t know what to say, but it feels great. We gotta think about the next game,” Doncic said. “We gotta play with the same mentality. They’re not gonna go away. No way. We need to prepare for the next game and think about the next game. We just say one more; we need one more. (There’s) Nothing done. They have an amazing team, so nothing (is) done yet. We’ve got to get one more, and then if we get one more, we need the rest.”

The Mavericks will most likely face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and Irving’s return to the TD Garden should be a major storyline to follow. Still, they need to handle business vs. the Timberwolves first.