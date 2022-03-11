Even though he's a unique player and the biggest sensation in college hoops, NBA scouts continue to be divided regarding Chet Holmgren's potential.

Long before he committed to Gonzaga and led them to March Madness, Chet Holmgren was already turning heads and going viral. His play for USA Basketball's youth teams and his high school clips were as astounding as they were controversial.

For some, Holmgren would never bulk enough to become a successful basketball player. His lankiness raised doubts about his durability, and it seemed like it was just a matter of time before the spell came to an end.

Fast-forward to today and Holmgren continues to prove that he's one of the best prospects in basketball history. His scoring, rebounding, shot-blocking, and ball-handling skills make him perhaps the most unique prospect to come out of college hoops.

NBA Rumors: Chet Holmgren's Uniqueness Raises Doubts Among NBA Scouts

Ironically, that uniqueness is the very same thing that has NBA scouts torn. While his potential as a shot-blocking menace with unlimited range makes him a no-brainer at first-overall, he's listed at just 190 pounds despite being 7'0''.

(Transcript via ESPN)

"Familiarity breeds comfort in the world of the NBA draft. Spend any amount of time with an NBA executive discussing draft prospects, and often the topic will turn to which NBA player future draft picks "remind you of." It's helpful to put prospects in context by comparing them to NBA players, to visualize their pathway to success and gauge their fit on existing rosters. How does James Wiseman get drafted over LaMelo Ball? Or Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic? Special can also be a synonym for scary in the evaluation process.

The "problem" with Holmgren is he's a one-of-a-kind prospect, the likes of which we have simply never seen before. There are no great NBA comparisons that truly capture his rare skill set on both ends of the floor, and that's unnerving in many ways, as we're operating in unfamiliar territory. For draft analysts, that's incredibly exciting. But for NBA executives whose careers hinge on making the right choice atop June's draft, that can be downright frightening."

To put it in context, Holmgren plays like Hakeem Olajuwon but looks like Manute Bol. That makes him the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect not many executives are eager to risk the first-overall pick on.