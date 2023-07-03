The Boston Celtics made all the headlines before the NBA Draft. They had acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a potential league-shattering deal, but it cost them one of their leaders.

They originally had a deal involving Malcolm Brogdon in place. But health concerns regarding the reigning Sixth Man of the Year eventually killed the transaction.

The Celtics had to pivot quickly and had no choice but to trade Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies instead. Notably, they had just told him that he was off the table in trade talks, which obviously didn’t sit well with him.

Marcus Smart Says Celtics Lied To Him About Trade Availability

“I went to the gym next day to get my stuff, talked to Brad (Stevens) and Joe (Mazzulla),” Smart told Bobby Manning of CLNS. “It was definitely shocking to find out that way, especially because the week before, I was already told we were good, there were no trade talks with me and we were good.”

“I understand the business side of it, I’ve always been like that,” Smart added. “I’m the first one to tell anyone, you can’t mix personal with business, it just doesn’t mix. I understand it’s a business. For me, it’s just the courtesy.”

One would think that after all those years and everything he did for them, the Celtics would at least have the common courtesy of letting him know that he was going to be moved.

But just like the former Defensive Player of the Year said; it’s all business. Smart will play a pivotal role in the up-and-coming Grizzlies for years to come, and the Celtics might come to realize they made a mistake sooner rather than later.