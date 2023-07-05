The Boston Celtics have knocked on the door of an NBA championship for quite a while now. They’re committed to building around Jayson Tatum, and they have one of the deepest rosters in the league — if not the deepest.

However, the new CBA will make it tough for teams like the Celtics to keep stacking talent. Financial decisions become more crucial by the day, especially after that big trade for Kristaps Porzingis.

With that in mind, GM Brad Stevens and coach Joe Mazzulla should give it a lot of thought when it comes to dealing with Jaylen Brown’s contract extension, which is why they’ve waited so long to get a deal done.

Celtics Keep Waiting To Discuss Jaylen Brown’s Extension

According to a report by Jared Weiss of The Athletic, there have been some talks between both sides. Nonetheless, the Celtics want things to cool off a little before making him an offer, as they may not sign him to that supermax contract he’s eligible to get:

“Discussions over a designated veteran extension for Brown are expected to pick up steam soon, as the negotiating parties head to Las Vegas Summer League,” Weiss wrote.

“While several designated rookie extensions have been agreed upon since free agency opened, the Brown contract is more complicated. Sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Athletic that the delay is due to the flurry of free agency activity this past week,” he added.

Brown is an integral part of their success, but chances are he won’t get much better than he is right now, and that may not be enough to get almost $300 million over the next five years, especially with Tatum also close to getting an extension of his own and this new CBA.