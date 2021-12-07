The Dallas Mavericks have been lacking consistency at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. Mav's big man Kristaps Porzingis is aware of that but he's confident that he and Luka Doncic will take off soon.

Only a few teams have gotten off to a strong start to the 2021-22 NBA regular season. For many others, recording wins consistently has become an issue. The Dallas Mavericks' record speaks by itself.

With Luka Doncic entering his fourth year in the league, the expectations were high during the offseason. And they still are, but the Mavericks' tough star has raised some concern regarding their aspirations.

Kristaps Porzingis has heard the noise around the team's struggles and he addressed them on Monday following the team's practice. But he didn't look worried at all. As a matter of fact, for him, Dallas are about to have their breakout.

Kristaps Porzingis says Luka Doncic, Mavericks will 'take off' by Christmas

With the same number of wins and defeats, the Mavs have plenty of work to do in order to put all the doubts to rest. Porzingis knows they have unfinished business and he has particularly talked about his partnership with Doncic.

“It’s a new year for us, and we haven’t really got that good rhythm. Not yet,” Porzing said about him and Doncic, per Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News. “Before the season, I kind of knew we were going to need some time with some of the changes we’ve had. So I was thinking, you know, around Christmas time, after Christmas is really when we’re going to take off.

“We’ve had some injuries. We’ve been a little bit up and down. We’re good at some moments, not so good at some others. I think once we really find that consistency in our play and kind of, like, become more solid as a team, then I think that’s when we’re going to start taking it to the next level.”

The Dallas Mavericks have a challenging run of games on the horizon, including a clash against reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks and another matchup vs. Utah Jazz on Christmas. The Latvian's optimism could be something positive for the Mavs but it remains to be seen if they have finally taken off by the end of the month.