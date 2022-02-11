Miami Heat will face Brooklyn Nets at the FTX Arena this Saturday, February 12. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, February 12, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The losing streak of the Brooklyn Nets seems to have no end: from being in the fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference (and being leaders several times this season) to being in eighth place and with the Charlotte Hornets close to them. They already have 10 consecutive losses, and the Nets are confident that the arrival of Simmons (who came in exchange for James Harden) will give them fresh air to fight to be back in the Playoffs zone.

On the side of the Miami Heat, they are still the leaders in the East and little by little they begin to make the difference they have with their other pursuers (Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks). The locals seek to continue on the path of victory (they have won 4 consecutively) and maintain their leadership.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against Brooklyn Nets this Saturday, February 12 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 27, on that occasion it was a victory for Heat by 106-93.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Saturday, February 12, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, YES.

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the chosen ones will be the Miami Heat, current leaders of the Eastern Conference and not the Nets who are in a very bad moment.

