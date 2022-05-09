Miami Heat will have another chance to take the lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
Miami Heat blew out their 2-0 lead last Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Despite Jimmy Butler's astonishing performance, who pulled up 40 points in 42 minutes of play, the Heat couldn't stop Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden to avoid the 116-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the other side, the Sixers are a completely different team with Embiid in their squad. His impact on the game goes beyond the stats, the way he positions himself on the court is simply marvelous. The Sixers' superstar registered 24 points and 11 rebounds to pick up the win and to help improve their team's performance. Tyrese Maxey is also a nice surprise in this series with 23 points per game.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information
Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Time: 7:30 PM (ET)
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida
Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines
Miami Heat are still the favorites in this NBA Playoffs series, however the Heat will have to win on the road if they want to finish off this game series. Jimmy Butler has been key to the Miami Heat with 27 points per game in this Second Round series, but defensively the Heat had a poor performances in Philly. They have conceded 215 points in total, way above their average conceded points in the 2022 NBA regular season. Clearly, Joel Embiid's performance has impacted this series a lot.
What a night for the Sixers in Philly. Not only they took a 116-108 win over the Heat but the Six put up an amazing level of performance to strech out a little longer this NBA Playoffs series. Last Sunday's starting lineup pulled up double-digit points to tied up this series. James Harden went off to pull up 31 points to be their leading scorer, that is the kind of performance the fans are expecting from him. Will they be able to turn the tables around and lead for the first time in this 2022 NBA Second Round Playoffs series?
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 between Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be available in the United States to watch on Sling TV (50% off your first month) as well as TNT.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Odds
Sixers even up 2-2 this series after last Sunday’s win. Heat will have to push harder in Miami if they want to lead back again. According to Caesars, the favorites are Miami Heat with -160 odds, while Philadelphia 76ers have +160 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 209.5 points for Game 5 of this Second Round playoff series.
Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Caesars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!