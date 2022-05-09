Miami Heat will clash against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 5 in the US

Miami Heat will have another chance to take the lead against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Miami Heat blew out their 2-0 lead last Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Despite Jimmy Butler's astonishing performance, who pulled up 40 points in 42 minutes of play, the Heat couldn't stop Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden to avoid the 116-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the other side, the Sixers are a completely different team with Embiid in their squad. His impact on the game goes beyond the stats, the way he positions himself on the court is simply marvelous. The Sixers' superstar registered 24 points and 11 rebounds to pick up the win and to help improve their team's performance. Tyrese Maxey is also a nice surprise in this series with 23 points per game.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)