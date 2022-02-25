Miami Heat will face San Antonio Spurs at the FTX Arena this Saturday, February 26. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, February 26, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are fighting to be leaders of the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls. For some time now, both franchises have exchanged leadership: when ones lose, the others become the leaders. That's why the Heat need a win to stay on top of the standings, especially after the victory of the Bulls against the Atlanta Hawks.

On the side of the San Antonio Spurs, they are only two wins away from the Portland Trail Blazers (although with one more loss), the last team that at the moment would be qualifying for the Play-in. For the Spurs it is important to continue getting victories since the distance with the Blazers is not much and at any moment they could take that precious tenth place.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against San Antonio Spurs this Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 3, on that occasion it was a victory for Heat by 112-95.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs to be played this Saturday, February 26, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida ; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SW-SA.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, the favorites will surely be the Miami Heat will have the favoritism since they are fighting for the leadership in the East, while San Antonio Spurs are trying to reach the last Play-in position.

