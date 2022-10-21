Miami Heat will face Toronto Raptors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will play against Toronto Raptors in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of the weekend in the NBA. The last Eastern Conference finalists, Miami Heat, started this 2022/2023 season in an unsatisfactory way, with a loss against the Chicago Bulls. They hope to be able to recover and fight for the first places, since without one of the candidates for the title.

The Toronto Raptors did not make any major changes from last season's roster, in which they made it to the first round of the Playoffs, where they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. They certainly need to prove something more this season if they have more ambitious goals. At least their start was good, narrowly beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

This game will be the first between both teams in the season. The Miami Heat are one of the candidates to reach the final instances (in fact, they lost the conference semifinals by a very small margin against the Boston Celtics).

The Raptors are confident of improving from the game, since their squad is very similar to last season in which they were eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors to be played this Saturday, October 22 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. In the case of two strong teams, the favoritism of one of the two will surely be a small difference. And most likely it is in favor of the Miami Heat.

