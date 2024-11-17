Buffaloes News: HC Deion Sanders delivers heartfelt message to Travis Hunter following win over Utah

Another standout performance by Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter, this time against Utah, sparked a wave of reactions, including one from his head coach, Deion Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes continue their dominant run in the NCAAF, this time taking down Utah, with their championship aspirations getting closer by the game. Led by an exceptional Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders‘ squad has firmly established itself as a serious title contender. After the game, it was the head coach himself who showered his star player with praise.

The dominant 49-24 victory made it clear that the Buffaloes will not be an easy opponent for any program in college football, and much of that is thanks to the talent Coach Sanders has on his roster.

Travis Hunter once again was the standout player for his team: he closed out the game with 1 touchdown, 55 receiving yards, 5 receptions, and an interception. His stellar performance has become less surprising with each game, and after the win, it was his head coach who made it clear just how special the hybrid player truly is.

After the game that secured his team’s eighth victory of the season, Deion Sanders spoke with the press and made his stance on Hunter: “Travis [Hunter] is the epitome of a football player,” Sanders said about his star receiver-corner hybrid.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with head coach Deion Sanders after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“He loves the game, he practices hard, he’s a straight A student … He ain’t smoking, he ain’t getting high, he ain’t doing nothing stupid like that or getting drunk. He’s a great human being, and I love him. He’s the epitome of what this organization is,” Sanders concluded.

Travis Hunter and his journey to the Heisman Trophy

With the regular season nearing its end in the NCAAF, several players remain in the hunt for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, a personal accolade for their achievements throughout the year.

Hunter is undoubtedly a strong contender for the award, not only because of his team’s success but also due to the impact of his play and the crucial role he’s played in several of the Buffaloes‘ games throughout the season.

Deion Sanders, the head coach of Colorado, was clear about the Heisman voters and his player, Travis Hunter: “I ain’t gonna sit up here and give no message to Heisman voters who is undecided,” Sanders said.

“If they can’t see, they can’t see. It is what it is. I mean, Travis is who he is. It’s supposed to go to the best college football player. I think that’s been a wrap since, what? Week 2? So, we ain’t petitioning for nobody. We ain’t doing that. We got a wonderful display of cameras here, and I think we on national television every week. If they can’t see it, something is a problem. Don’t allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids’ success. They got to stop that. Y’all got to stop.”

What’s next for the Colorado Buffaloes?

With the regular season coming to a close, the Colorado Buffaloes will look to win everything remaining through the end of the year in order to be in the best possible shape for the tournament’s final stretch.

First, they will travel to Missouri next Saturday, November 23, to face none other than Kansas, in what will undoubtedly be a highly significant matchup for Shedeur Sanders and his team.

Finally, the regular season will close on Friday, November 29, when Colorado hosts Oklahoma State at Folsom Field, marking the last game before the Big 12 Championship Game.

