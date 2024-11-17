NBA News: Damian Lillard gets brutally honest after Bucks last-second loss to Hornets

After a last-second loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard shared his thoughts on a controversial referee's call during Game 13 of the NBA regular season.

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short of their fifth victory of the NBA regular season in dramatic fashion, losing to the Charlotte Hornets by one point after a controversial referee decision. Damian Lillard didn’t hide his frustration following the game-winning sequence.

The Bucks came out strong in the first quarter, aiming to maintain their momentum throughout the game. However, the Hornets, playing on their home court, made life difficult. Despite a close second quarter and an even third, the fourth quarter delivered all the drama fans could handle.

With a narrow lead in the closing seconds, the Hornets held on for the win. The Bucks were left fuming after being penalized with a foul in the final moments. Lillard, who played despite being under concussion protocol clearance, expressed his disappointment on social media after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“*** call for game,” Lillard wrote, referencing the critical foul that allowed the Hornets to secure a 115-114 victory. The Bucks had been in control with a 114-113 lead before the decisive free throws turned the tide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crew Chief explains controversial foul call

With just seven seconds remaining, referee Curtis Blair, the game’s Crew Chief, explained his decision to reporters postgame. “During live play, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was called for illegal leg-to-leg contact on Ball’s drive to the basket,” Blair said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo compares himself to Tyson, cites Mike’s remarks on Jake Paul

However, Blair acknowledged a critical error upon further review. “After the game, when we reviewed the play, we determined there was no illegal contact.” The Bucks, lacking a coach’s challenge at the time, were unable to overturn the call, leaving fans and players frustrated. The controversy only added to the Bucks’ struggles this season, as the team desperately needs every win to improve their standing.

Giannis reacts with optimism

While Lillard voiced his anger, Giannis Antetokounmpo struck a more hopeful tone. After the game, the two-time MVP took to social media, writing on his X account , “We keep building.” The post suggested Giannis remains focused on the long-term goal of making a strong playoff push, despite the team’s early-season inconsistencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key stats from Bucks vs. Hornets

The Bucks’ performance on the court offered further insight into their loss. Despite a solid effort, Milwaukee struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities. They converted 47 of 92 field goal attempts, including 15 of 36 from beyond the arc. However, free throws proved costly, as the team made just 5 of 11 attempts.

This loss underscores the challenges Milwaukee faces as they attempt to regain form and consistency in a competitive NBA Eastern Conference. The Bucks will need to tighten up their execution in key moments to avoid similar heartbreak in the future.