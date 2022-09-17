For an NBA player to close the chapter of his life in which he is a professional player is not an easy thing. However, veteran and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul said he already has in mind what he will do and that is to follow the example of LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

When glimpsing the example of a professional player in the NBA to the fullest extent of the word, Chris Paul's name emerges. The Phoenix Suns star has had an exemplary career since he debuted on the court in 2005 with the New Orleans Hornets.

Since then, the 37 year-old point guard has gone on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and his current team, the Suns. Although he has never won a championship, he has always stood out as an individual.

Thus, with the consistency and clarity that have allowed him to be a 12-time NBA All-Star, even the MVP of an All-Star Game, 5-time assist leader and 6-time steals leader of the league, Chris Paul opened his heart about what will happen when he says goodbye to professional basketball. Moment that is coming because of his age.

Chris Paul follows in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are a tremendous source of inspiration. In fact, the most recurring NBA GOAT debate centers on the two of them. But their example also influences activities outside the court, as it happened with Chris Paul, who after retiring from the Phoenix Suns and professional basketball, wants to follow in the footsteps of MJ and the King.

Speaking to in Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, Paul said that after making the decision to retire from the NBA he has in mind that he wants to emulate what Michael Jordan has done, and what LeBron James has stated he wants to do as well, and that is to own a team in the league.

"I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I'm done playing," CP3 said. It was in 2006 that Jordan acquired part of the rights to the now Charlotte Hornets (formerly Bobcats). In January 2022, LeBron James indicated that he might invest his money in buying a NBA expansion team based in Las Vegas.

"I wanna own a team. Yeah, I wanna buy a team for sure. I would much rather own a team before I talk," James says in a clip posted to social media. "I wanna- yeah, I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas", stated the current Los Angeles Lakers star in an interview for Uninterrupted.