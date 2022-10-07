In another NBA preseason game, Milwaukee Bucks will face Atlanta Hawks. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks will play against Atlanta Hawks in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The NBA teams continue their preparation for what will be the start of the regular season that will begin in a few days. And in this game, two teams that come from a 2021/2022 where they worsened what was done in 2020/2021 will face each other, and this year they want to be at the top of the NBA again as they were two seasons ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks made it to the Conference semifinals, narrowly losing to the Boston Celtics and thus being left with no chance of defending the title they won in 2021. The Atlanta Hawks had a lot of trouble qualifying first for the Play-in and then the playoffs, but they didn't pass there of the first round, despite being Conference finalists in 2021.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

In this game, two teams will face each other seeking to return to the level that they demonstrated in the 2020/2021 season. On the side of the Atlanta Hawks, they reached the Conference finals, being very close to returning after several years to the NBA finals where the Phoenix Suns were waiting.

However, on their way they met the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that would later beat the Arizona franchise by becoming champions, something that, like the Hawks, they could not repeat in 2021/2022. Of course, this season they will seek to return to that level of 2020/2021 that gave them so much satisfaction.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Saturday, October 8 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, if we take into account the level shown by both last season, the Milwaukee Bucks (who also kept most of their roster) are likely to be favorites. Although it is also true that the first preseason game of both, the winners were the Atlanta Hawks.

