Get ready for an epic showdown as Kylian Mbappe’s France take on Belgium for the Round of 16 match at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Here's how you can catch all the excitement live in the United States and other regions.

France vs Belgium: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

The France of Kylian Mbappe and Belgium go head-to-head in the 2024 Euro Round of 16. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services. Don’t miss a minute of the action on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

It’s a clash between two European powerhouses. Kylian Mbappe‘s France squad, one of the top contenders for the Euro 2024 title, showcased their dominance in the group stage with a victory over Austria and hard-fought draws against the Netherlands and Poland. The French team is hungry for more success, but they know the road ahead won’t be easy.

Standing in their way are Belgium, who emerged from one of the most competitive groups of the tournament. Led by Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian side has not lived up to their pre-tournament expectations and enters this match as clear underdogs. Despite this, Belgium’s powerful offensive lineup remains confident in their ability to pull off an upset and eliminate the World Cup runners-up.

France vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (July 2)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (July 2)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (July 2)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch France vs Belgium in the USA

France, the favorite, are aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals against a Belgium team looking to pull off an upset. Catch all the excitement in the U.S. on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

The Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is set to be this summer’s marquee soccer event, featuring Europe’s elite teams and star players. ViX Premium has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 matches of the tournament in Spanish, including the highly anticipated clash between France and Belgium.

France vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF, Auvio Direct, TF1+, VRT 1, Sport La Une

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1+, Molotov, Free, TF1, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF Servus, TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Sporty TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.