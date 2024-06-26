Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing many problems off the field.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title. Their core group will return for the 2024 season with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

However, when everything was supposed to be happiness at Chiefs’ camp, the problems off the field keep piling up. Multiple players have been arrested in recent weeks, including rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

As a consequence, the team’s front office just had enough and, before the NFL starts delivering suspensions, major decisions have been made to send a message throughout the entire organization.

Chiefs release Isaiah Buggs

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released Isaiah Buggs. The defensive lineman was arrested twice in recent weeks at Alabama. Due to the magnitude of the latest allegations, which include domestic violence, Andy Reid approved the move.

Buggs is 27-years old and arrived to the NFL in 2019 when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him with the 192nd pick. He also had stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions.