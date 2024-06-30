With England and Slovakia facing each other in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, many wonder what's their current FIFA World Ranking.

Euro 2024: Where do England, Slovakia currently stand in the FIFA World Ranking?

Slovakia have impressed the soccer community by getting past the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage, setting up a big game against England in the quarterfinals. An interesting clash considering the huge gap between these sides in the FIFA World Ranking.

According to the latest update — June 20, 2024 — England rank fifth in the world, whereas Slovakia are barely among the top 50 national teams on Earth as they currently sit 45th in the ranking.

The Three Lions dropped one place compared to the previous update, being leapfrogged by Brazil. Slovakia, on the other hand, are on the rise as they climbed three spots in the FIFA World Ranking.

Either way, the distance between these nations in the ranking is still impressive. 40 teams separate England from Slovakia on the list. The latter, in fact, is one of the Euro 2024 teams with the lowest FIFA World Ranking.

Bukayo Saka of England runs with the ball under pressure from David Hancko of Slovakia during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Only Romania (47), Slovenia (57), Albania (66), and Georgia (74) have a lower ranking, which proves what an impressive job coach Francesco Calzona has done with this team.

The FIFA World Ranking of all Euro 2024 teams