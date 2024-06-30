Slovakia have impressed the soccer community by getting past the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage, setting up a big game against England in the quarterfinals. An interesting clash considering the huge gap between these sides in the FIFA World Ranking.
According to the latest update — June 20, 2024 — England rank fifth in the world, whereas Slovakia are barely among the top 50 national teams on Earth as they currently sit 45th in the ranking.
The Three Lionsdropped one place compared to the previous update, being leapfrogged by Brazil. Slovakia, on the other hand, are on the rise as they climbed three spots in the FIFA World Ranking.
Either way, the distance between these nations in the ranking is still impressive. 40 teams separateEngland from Slovakia on the list. The latter, in fact, is one of the Euro 2024 teams with the lowest FIFA World Ranking.
Only Romania (47), Slovenia (57), Albania (66), and Georgia (74) have a lower ranking, which proves what an impressive job coach Francesco Calzona has done with this team.
