Klay Thompson could become the missing piece for LeBron James to win a final championship in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Klay Thompson is officially a free agent after the Golden State Warriors didn’t offer him a contract extension. It’s the end of a legendary era alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Now, the big question for Klay is which team will put on the table the massive amount of money he is looking for. Although the 2023 season wasn’t the best for the star, he is undoubtedly the most wanted player. Probably, only Paul George could attract the same amount of suitors.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have to make a big signing if they want to give LeBron James a real shot at the championship in the NBA. The King will stay after the arrival of his son, Bronny James, but, the current roster doesn’t seem enough.

Last season, general manager Rob Pelinka believed names like Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and D’Angelo Russell would take the next step to help Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and LeBron. It didn’t happen.

Klay Thompson will leave the Warriors (Getty Images)

What will be the next team of Klay Thompson?

According to a report from Shams Charania, three teams are front-runners to pursue Klay Thompson as a free agent: Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s also important to remember that, during the last few weeks, the Orlando Magic also emerged as a possible bidder, but, at least, for now, that rumor isn’t that strong anymore.

The Mavericks would get a new version of a Big Three with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, while the Clippers have to decide what will happen with Paul George as a free agent.

Nevertheless, Marc Stein informed that “LeBron James is ‘hopeful’ the Lakers will be able to outbid the Mavericks for Klay Thompson’s services.” The King might even take a pay cut to get him.