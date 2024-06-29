England will face Slovakia in an exciting match to see who will advance to the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024.

What happens if England lose, win or tie with Slovakia in Euro 2024 Round of 16?

England is one of the favorites to win UEFA Euro 2024 and lift the trophy for the first time in the country’s history. In the last edition they came very close but the dream slipped away in the penalty shootout when they lost in the final to Italy.

This year, Gareth Southgate’s side will be looking for redemption in this European Cup, but they have failed to convince their fans with the game they have shown in the group stage.

Despite winning the opener against Serbia 1-0 with a star-studded team, they were unable to overcome Denmark and Slovenia in the remaining two matches and only salvaged 1 point from each game. They will now face Slovakia in the Round of 16.

What happens if England beat Slovakia?

If England win the match against Slovakia, they will qualify directly to the quarter-finals and will have to face Switzerland, who defeated Italy 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

What happens if England and Slovakia draw?

If the match between England and Slovakia ends drawn at regulation time, they must play an extra time of 30 minutes (15 minutes both halves). In case that the tie persists in this extra time, they will decide who qualifies for the quarter-finals from penalty shootout.

What happens if England lose to Slovakia?

If Slovakia manages to surprise and beat England, Gareth Southgate’s team will be automatically eliminated from UEFA Euro 2024 and will have to wait four more years to lift the trophy for the first time in their history. On the Slovakian side, if they win, they will face the aforementioned Switzerland, who overcame Italy.