Milwaukee Bucks, last NBA champions, will host the Cleveland Cavaliers this Saturday, December 18 at 9:00 PM (ET) for a match corresponding to the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here you can check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The regular season 2021/22 of the NBA continues its course and in this case two teams that seek to be at the top of the Eastern Conference standings will face each other. On the one hand, the Milwaukee Bucks, current NBA champions and who, with a 19-11 victory and loss record, today occupy the second position in the east.

On the other, the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that is fourth today with a balance of 18-12, that is, they are very close to second place for the Bucks and even closer to 17-10 for the Chicago Bulls who are third today. It will be an attractive found between two franchises looking to fight at the top of the ranks in the East.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers this Saturday, December 18 at 9:00 PM (ET) from the Fiserv Forum will be the second that these two rivals have played against each other. The previous one took place just a few weeks ago, on December 6. At that time, it was a 112-104 victory for the Bucks.

This is going to be a very attractive game between two teams that are fighting to get to the top of the standings, and whose win / loss balances are actually very similar, taking only one victory apart. A team that will be attentive to the actions of this game will be the Miami Heat, who if they lose the Cavs and win them, they could go to fourth place.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between the last Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, to be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Ohio.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite for this game, although they probably will in the next few hours. However, it will be difficult to determine, since both teams have a good run in the season and with similar balances. Perhaps due to the fact of playing at home and being the last champions, the Bucks may have a slight favoritism.