Milwaukee Bucks play against Cleveland Cavaliers for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). The defending champs are playing way better than before. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bucks won a game against the Miami Heat at home 124-102 after losing to the Raptors on the road and ending their biggest winning streak of the season. Slowly the Bucks are getting back into good form as defending champions.

The Cavaliers came out of a recent losing streak and have already won four straight games, the most recent win was against Washington Wizards on the road as part of the last game against three different cities.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

This will be the Bucks' third home game in December, after which they begin a round of four games on the road against Miami, Houston, New York, and Boston. The Bucks won a recent game against the Miami Heat 124-102, they dominated the visitors with 57 total rebounds of which 38 were defensive. The best thing about that game is that the Bucks won without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster. The outstanding players of the game against Miami Heat were Jrue Holiday 16 points, Middleton 22, Bobby Portis 19 and Connaughton with 23 points. The Bucks are scoring an average of 110.5 points per game as the seventh-best offense in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers won four consecutive games against Orlando Magic 105-92, Dallas Mavericks 114-96, Miami Heat 111-85 and Washington Wizards 116-101. This is the fourth winning streak of the season for the Cavaliers, but prior to those victories they had lost five straight games, almost all at home. The Cavaliers have a positive record with 8 wins and only four losses. The Cavaliers are scoring an average of 104.4 points per game, they have a weak offense, but the team's defense is the second best of the season allowing only 101.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites at home with -8 points to cover and -340 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good recent record but the defense of the visitors is dangerous. Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs with +8 ATS and +275 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 213.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Cleveland Cavaliers +8.



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks -8 / -340 Totals 213.5 Cleveland Cavaliers +8 / +275

* Odds via FanDuel.