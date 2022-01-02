Milwaukee Bucks will face the Detroit Pistons at home this Monday, January 3 at 8:00 PM (ET). Here you will find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks, last NBA champions, are looking to defend their title won last season and for that they must beat the Detroit Pistons. Find out here everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference. With 25 wins, they have two more than the second best team (Brooklyn Nets) but with two more losses (13 vs. 11 for the Nets), and one more than the best (Chicago Bulls) but with three more losses (13 versus 10 for the Bulls). That means if they win just a few games they could become the conference leader and the Bucks are going for that goal.

On the side of the Detroit Pistons, a season 2021/2022 that seems clearly destined to be tanking. Although there is still a lot of regular season ahead and mathematically they could even qualify for the Play-in, just 6 wins in 34 games is not an indication that the Pistons are aiming for the postseason.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 3, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Detroit Pistons this Monday, January 3 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The previous ones were played on November 2 and November 24, 2021. In both cases it was a victory for the Bucks by 117-89 and 114-93.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons to be played today Monday, January 3, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on: Bally Sports DET, Bally Sports WI.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. In any case, it is more than clear that the favoritism will be on the side of the Milwaukee Bucks, the last NBA champions and that this season they seek to be the first in the Conference and not the Pistons who have very likely planned a tanking season.

