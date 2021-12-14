Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will face each other on December 15 at the Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks faces the Indiana Pacers on December 15 for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Both teams are coming off defeats and will seek to recover to continue improving their record. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off losing to the Boston Celtics on the road. This loss, coupled with the Chicago Bulls' victory, relegated Wisconsin from second to third with a win / loss record of 11/18. That is why they will seek to gain the victory to reach the vanguard positions, remembering that the leaders continue to be the Brooklyn Nets with a 19/8 record.

On the side of the visitors, they will go in search of improving some quite disastrous statistics: a negative record of 12/17 is the sad balance that the Indiana franchise has been able to achieve in its first 29 games in this 2021/22 regular season. Like the Bucks, they are coming off a loss, although in this case against the Golden State Warriors.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

This year these two rivals have already met twice this season: the first was on October 25 (199-109), and the second on November 28 (118-110) both victories for the Wisconsin franchise. The Pacers will seek revenge for that loss and also be able to increase their record of victories / losses since today they are located in the 13th position of the standings, far from the 10th position that would allow them to take the last place to fight a place in the playoffs.

On the Milwaukee side, they are comfortable in third place and at the moment it seems difficult to think that the Wisconsin franchise loses too many positions although there is still a lot of regular season to play. Even so, the Bucks will go in search of the top of the standings, a location that would allow them to play against the eighth classified (which according to the new regulation, will be defined with the playoff played between the loser of the game between the 7th and 8th versus the winner of the duel between 9th and 10th).

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, to be played on Wednesday, December 15, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Indiana.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The bookmarkers have not yet defined their favorite, however, it would not be surprising if this time it was the Milwaukee Bucks who started with favoritism for this game. We must bear in mind that this is a game between the third best team in the Eastern Conference, versus the third worst team in the East.