Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Two champs game. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Bucks are going through a crisis without Brook Lopez, the last two games were losses to the Celtics and Hawks on the road. They haven't won a game since November 10 against the Knicks on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 26.5 PPG but the Bucks need Brook Lopez to win games.

The Los Angeles Lakers are positive at 8-7 but a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls 103-121 in what was the last home game of a five-game round. This game against the Bucks is the start of another round but on the road of five games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks are champions from last season, but it looks like in the new 2021-22 NBA season they won't be able to defend the title. The Bucks are sinking week after week into a negative record. The last five games for the Bucks were on the road with just two wins against 76ers 118-109 and Knicks 112-100. The Bucks are scoring an average of 107.9 points per game as the 18th offense of the season and the defense is one of the worst allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers won six of the last 10 games, the most recent win was on November 14 against the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 at home. But after that game the Lakers lost to the Bulls. The team is struggling without LeBron James, he only played six games this season before getting injured, but James averaged 24.8 points per game. While James is on the mend, Davis and Horton-Tucker lead the team with 24.2 PPG and 22.5 PPG respectively. The Lakers are scoring an average of 109.8 points per game, and the defense allows 112.5 points per game as the fourth worst of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Milwauke Bucks are favorites for this game with -8 points to cover and -335 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home with one win and four losses. Los Angeles Lakers are underdogs with +8 ATS and +270 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Lakers +8.



FanDuel Milwaukee Bucks -8 / -355 Totals ----- Los Angeles Lakers +8 / +270

* Odds via FanDuel.