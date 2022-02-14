Milwaukee Bucks will face Portland Trail Blazers at the Fiserv Forum today, February 14. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers will face each other at the Fiserv Forum today, February 14, at 8:00 PM (ET). Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks cut their winning streak of 4 games after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Firday and will try to return to victory against a Blazers' side that won its last two games. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The fight for leadership in the Eastern Conference is really tight. The first five teams are very close to each other, and any defeat of one of them can be immediately exploited by one of the others. That is why the Bucks are looking to get closer to the Miami Heat and with just a couple of wins they could be the new leaders.

In the case of the Portland Trail Blazers, they were able to snap a 6-game losing streak and now have two wins in their last two games. That added to the two consecutive losses of the New Orleans Pelicans has allowed the Blazers to return to 10th place (the last one that grants a place in the Play-in). However, the difference to the Pelicans, Spurs and Kings is very short and to stay in the coveted 10th place they must win.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks will play against Portland Trail Blazers this Monday, February 13 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on February 6, on that occasion it was a victory for Bucks by 137-108.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers to be played this Monday, February 14, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports WI, ROOT SPORTS.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions and odds

There are no surprises here. The Oddsmakers put the Milwaukee Bucks as big favorites to take this one. According to FanDuel, the Bucks have odds of -1500, while the Portland Trail Blazers have +870. The total is at 232.5.

