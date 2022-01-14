Milwaukee Bucks will face the Toronto Raptors at the Fiserv Forum this Saturday, January 15. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face Toronto Raptors at the Firsev Forum this Saturday, January 15, at 6:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, are still looking to defend the title they won last season. After two losses to the Charlotte Hornets, the Milwaukee franchise rallied by beating the Golden State Warriors, and now has a win / loss balance of 27-17 (same number of wins as the Bulls, but with 5 more losses). Of course, the Bucks' goal will be to become leaders in the East.

On the Raptors side, the loss to the Phoenix Suns took them a bit away from the Charlotte Hornets, who currently sit in seventh place. The Toronto franchise will try to recover from this defeat and continue in search of surpassing the Cleveland Cavaliers, the last team that at the moment would be entering the playoffs directly without having to play Play-in.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will play this Saturday, January 15 at 6:30 PM (ET) at the Firsev Forum will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on December 2 and January 5, and both times were victories for the Raptors by 97-93 and 117-11 respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors to be played this Saturday, January 15, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports WI, TSN.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It will be difficult to determine which of the two will have the favoritism, because although the Bucks are one of the best teams in the East, it is no less true that the Raptors have already beaten them twice this season.

