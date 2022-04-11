Minnesota Timberwolves will face Los Angeles Clippers at the Target Center this Tuesday, April 12. Find out everything you want to know about this NBA Play-in game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The second game of the Play-in will be played between the 7th and 8th of the Western Conference, none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have had a great season being very close to the Playoff positions, and the Los Angeles Clippers whose performances have improved a lot. in the final stretch of the regular season.

Clearly the favorites to win this game are the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that has been much more solid throughout the season, but with some games in which they were not very successful. Of course, the Clippers know they belong as the underdogs, but they also know they have the potential to beat the Wolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

During the regular season, these two rivals played 4 times, with 3 wins for the Los Angeles Clippers and only 1 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last game was on January 4 with a 122-104 victory for the Wolves.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

This Play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers to be played this Tuesday, April 12, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Minnesota Timberwolves is the favorite to take the victory with 1.65 odds, while 2.25 odds will be for the Los Angeles Clippers victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Minnesota Timberwolves 1.65 Los Angeles Clippers 2.25

*Odds via BetMGM