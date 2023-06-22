For the past year or so, NBA scouts and fans have been enamored with Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs might have found a generational talent with him.

Never had a player of Wembannyama’s size showcased such finesse as a ball-handler and such a sweet touch as a shooter. He’s the ultimate and true unicorn in modern basketball.

Watching him next to actual NBA players makes them look tiny at times. And he’s already a lock to rank among the tallest players in the history of the game, especially if he keeps growing.

Victor Wembanyama’s Height, Weight, And Wingspan

Believe it or not, the 19-year-old Frenchman currently stands at a whopping 7-foot-5, which translates to 226 centimeters. Unsurprisingly, he boasts a wingspan of nearly eight feet.

The only concern about him is that he’s currently listed at just 229 pounds, which is roughly 103 kg. He must bulk up to avoid injuries and withstand the physical burden of the NBA.

But if he manages to stay healthy, there’s absolutely no doubt that he might as well go down as one of the greatest players to ever set foot on a basketball court once it’s all said and done.