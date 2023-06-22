There are some teams that should always be contending for titles. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of those brands that can’t settle with less, especially having LeBron James playing at a high level. Their season ending was a complete shock compared to how it started, but things then changed.

A rush of moves made near the trade deadline turned their season around. From being far in the playoffs race, they reached the WCF. The loss to the Denver Nuggets was unforgettable because it a sweep, although nobody would have pictured the Lakers there before the All-Star break.

LeBron carried the team while he was healthy despite being 38 years old. However, he is now going to have help from a young player to improve what was a decent run. That’s why Los Angeles selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th pick.

Who is Jalen Hood-Schifino?

How old is Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Jalen Hood-Schifino is 20 years old. He was born on June 19, 2003. His place of birth was Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

How tall is Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Jalen Hood-Schifino is 6’6”.

How much does Jalen Hood-Schifino weigh?

Jalen Hood-Schifino weighs 215 lbs.

What position does Jalen Hood-Schifino play?

Jalen Hood-Schifino is a point guard / shooting guard.

What college did Jalen Hood-Schifino play for?

Jalen Hood-Schifino played just one season for Indiana.

Jalen Hood-Schifino’ s college stats

Jalen Hood-Schifino started every one of the 32 games he played in college. He averaged 33.1 minutes per game, with a 41.7% field goal percentage and a 33.3% for three. His average numbers were 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.