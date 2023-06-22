To say the Dallas Mavericks left a lot to be desired this season is an understatement. While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made the NBA Conference Finals against all odds, Luka Doncic and company didn’t even make the playoffs.

The Mavs were one of the biggest disappointments of the year, since they were expected to go much further after trading for Kyrie Irving. The good news is the team plans to learn from this to come back stronger.

As long as Doncic is in Dallas, they will always have reasons for optimism. So, it’s safe to say they won’t stop until they help Luka succeed. According to reports, the Mavericks are considering the idea of signing a former champion with LeBron in LA.

Rumor: Mavs could sign Kyle Kuzma

Matt Moore of Action Network reports that the Dallas Mavericks are among a group of teams interested in Kyle Kuzma, who will become a free agent after declining a player option with the Washington Wizards.

“The Jazz and Mavericks are among the teams known to have interest in Kuzma, with the Jazz said to be one of the few teams willing to put up big money in various talks early on,” said Moore.

Kuzma was part of the Lakers’ team that won the 2020 championship in the Orlando bubble, leaving LA in 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. The 27-year-old is expected to draw plenty of interest in the open market, so the Mavs would face competition.