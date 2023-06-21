Even though it’s been a long time, basketball fans can still remember pretty well the 2020 NBA championship LeBron James won with the Los Angeles Lakers. First of all, it’s quite hard to forget the Orlando bubble.

But the reason this playoff run lives long in many people’s memory is that it was The King‘s fourth ring with a different team. Previously, James won titles with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But nothing was the same for that team after the bubble, and the Lakers eventually had to reshape practically the entire roster. Some of those players managed to shine outside LA, though. If not, look at Kyle Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma reportedly chasing lucrative contract in free agency

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kuzma is looking for a team willing to pay him $30 million per season. Whether he’ll get what he wants remains to be seen, but the 27-year-old won’t be lacking in suitors.

Kuzma could return to the Washington Wizards, though the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks are also understood to be interested. Additionally, a reunion with LeBron in LA could also be on the cards. Like with any free agent, it’s never that easy to tell.