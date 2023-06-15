The San Antonio Spurs struck gold again. For the third time in franchise history, they’ll have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, which they’ll — obviously — use to get Victor Wembanyama.

Gregg Popovich and the organization already have plenty of experience and success developing generational big men. So, they won’t spare any expenses or take any chances this time.

With that in mind, they’re reportedly set to be quite aggressive in the market for a star-caliber point guard, with veterans like Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet as the likeliest candidates.

Spurs Want A Star Point Guard For Victor Wembanyama

“When free agency opens, a scout for a Western Conference team believes the Spurs will make a hard push for either Chris Paul or Fred VanVleet,” reported LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk. “He posits that the opportunity to pair Wembanyama with an experienced playmaker at point guard will ultimately be impossible for San Antonio to pass up.”

“It doesn’t end there: The scout believes that the Spurs will not only sign one of the two point guards, but will make the playoffs next season after doing so — with Wembanyama playing the starring role,“ the report concluded.

So, let’s keep an eye on the Spurs as free agency looms, as they have more than enough cash to spare, not to mention the most exciting player in all of the basketball scene.