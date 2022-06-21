Walker Kessler is one of the best defensive prospects in this year's NBA Draft. Here is the 22-year old Auburn player's profile who has above average skills.

Walker Kessler has one of the best defensive skill-sets of the entire 2022 NBA Draft class. In fact, his 4.5 blocks per game is one of the highest in the last 10 years. The only one who has a better average is Anthony Davis with 4.7 blocks per game in his one season in Kentucky.

The main difference is, that Kessler did it in the South Eastern Conference, one of the hardest at NCAA level. So, if any team needs a huge improvement in the paint both defensively and offensively, Kessler should be their number one priority, according to the humbers.

As for the facts, when Kessler was in high school, he averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks per game. It made him a four-star recruit according to multiple rankings. In addition, he got multiple awards such as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year, Mr. Georgia Basketball and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.

How Walker Kessler plays?

Walker Kessler is a 20-year old 7 feet and 1 inch tall player who weighs 245 pounds. In terms of strengths and weaknesses, Kessler has one dominant profile in the paint. In fact, among his class he has got the blocking and defensive ability that some experts compared to Anthony Davis.

His stats back his story up. Especially rebounds with 4.6 blocks and 1 steal per game in the last 2021-22 season. But that's only one part of it, at the offensive end he is also pretty dominant. He averaged 11 points per game with 61% in Field-goal shots.

Which team is most likely to pick Walker Kessler?

According to multiple reports and mock drafts, Kessler is not predicted to be one of the Top 10 picks overall. However, the current NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors are predicted to be the team where Kessler lands in the 2022 NBA Draft.