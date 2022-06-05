Jayson Tatum has been leading the Boston Celtics in his first NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Check out the outstanding stats he registered in Game 2 of this series.

Jayson Tatum has been key for the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. One of the main reasons the Celtics clinched their spot at this stage is him. In fact, he has dominated the offensive line in most of the Celtics' games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum despite his age already has surpassed the 1500th-point landmark. He is the 2nd youngest NBA player to have made this milestone, right below Kobe Bryant. In fact, Tatum has always considered Kobe a mentor. Both have made a name on their own despite how young both were.

In addition, in his first-ever NBA Finals game Jayson Tatum registered a doble-doble with 12 points and 13 assists for the 120-108 win on the road. Despite the Celtics couldn't avoid to lose Game 2, Jayson Tatum clinched a new milestone for his career in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum in his first the NBA Finals series

The St. Louis-born superstar is writing his name on the NBA Finals’ record books. In his fifth season, he led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals after 12 years of absence. Through the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 26 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He stepped up to the challenge to be here.

In fact, he registered at least 20 points or more in six games of the seven in the Eastern Conference Finals series. That’s how important Tatum’s role was to his team to win the title after 12 years. And against the Bucks, he also had six games with 20 points or more.

Now that the Celtics are in the NBA Finals, the team needs him the most. Especially in certain moments that could change the entire series around. For Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum got his first game with 20+points in the NBA Finals as a Celtics player. He is below Celtics' star like Paul Pierce and Robert Parish, two Celtics’ legendary players in the NBA Finals.