Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors clash at TD Garden for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Check out here who will be the referee for this crucial NBA game.

Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face each other at TD Garden today, Thursday, June 16, for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The overall series currently stands at 3-2 in favor of the visiting team, and Steve Kerr's players will win the trophy if they get a victory.

They're on the verge of winning their fourth title in the past eight seasons. While Boston Celtics have it tough, in the 21st century, just three teams have been able to come back from 3-2 down in the NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers in 2010, Miami Heat in 2013, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

"We know Celtics are going to play with a sense of desperation. So, for us to match that or overcome that, it's going to take the best effort we've had to give all year", Thompson said. In this context, for the game to be played in the best way, the referees must do their job well. Find out here who will be the referee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Referees for Game 6 between Warriors and Celtics

On June 1, 2022, the NBA announced the list of game referees assigned for the Finals. Byron Spruell, President of the NBA, said: "We appreciate the excellent work of this group during the playoffs and congratulate them on being selected to officiate in the NBA Finals”.

NBA Finals referees were selected by the NBA Referee Operations management team based on their performance throughout the first three rounds of the 2022 playoffs. The referees assigned to the 2022 NBA Finals are as follows: Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Kane Fitzgerald, Scott Foster, John Goble, David Guthrie, Courtney Kirkland, Eric Lewis, Josh Tiven, James Williams, and Zach Zarba.

Officials Curtis Blair, Tyler Ford, Mark Lindsay, Ed Malloy, Ben Taylor, and Sean Wright have been assigned as alternates for the 2022 NBA Finals.

For Game 6, Zach Zarba will be the crew chief, with David Guthrie and John Goble serving as the referee and umpire respectively. This group has not officiated a game together in these Finals, but they’ve been on the court in this series before