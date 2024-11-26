NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales gets real about Bryce Young's career after loss vs Chiefs

Carolina Panthers head coach had words for quarterback Bryce Young's performance in the 2024 NFL season following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Carolina Panthers‘ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs left head coach Dave Canales with some valuable takeaways, especially in regards to second-year pro Bryce Young taking his first steps as a quarterback in the National Football League.

The Panthers have a 3-8 record this season and hope to contend for a playoff spot. The situation is complicated by the fact that Carolina is in last place in the NFC South. However, Canales’ comments make it clear that the focus is not on the current season, but on building for the long term.

It is likely that the Panthers will be able to take a top pick in the upcoming draft, so Carolina knows they are building a talented group, but one that will pay off in the near future. Young stands out in that context, which prompted a statement from Canales about his performance.

Canales’ message to Young

“I’m proud of the way Bryce Young has handled all of this and the way he’s progressed week to week. As a quarterback, having a moment in the locker room where you can share your heart, you can share where you’re at with all of that. I think it’s important for guys to continue to connect that way, and guys responded positively,” Canales said of Young’s career.

Bryce Young 9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition, Canales expanded his statement to talk about the performance of the rest of the Panthers’ roster. “Young knows he has players he can count on. The growth of Xavier Legette, having Adam Thielen back, David Moore in there, Ja’Tavion Sanders adding his stuff. He knows the guys are still on the same page, which gives him the confidence to play fast,” the Panthers head coach said.

Bryce Young’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Young completed 113 passes so far this season for 1083 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions in the current season. One of the touchdowns he contributed came in the loss to the Chiefs in a high-scoring game in which the Carolina quarterback completed 21 passes for 263 yards.