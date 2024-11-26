Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi's new coach after Gerardo Martino's exit

Inter Miami has confirmed that Javier Mascherano has been appointed as a new head coach, following Tata Martino’s resignation. Mascherano, who was Lionel Messi’s teammate both in Barcelona and Argentina, signed a contract through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

“To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honor for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of. I was drawn to the organization’s undeniable ambition, and the infrastructure it has to support it,” said the Argentine, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, co-owner David Beckham said that the team was “very excited” to welcome him, as he “has always demonstrated what makes him great – relentless determination with the knowledge, instincts and understanding to back it up.”

To Miami‘s co-owner Jorge Mas, Mascherano will be an “important addition” to the Club thanks to his “unmatched experience in his career, from playing on the world’s biggest stages, to coaching at the youth international level; he has the blend of skills and experience we were looking for.”

Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Team Argentina sings the national anthem prior to the Men’s group B match between Argentina and Iraq during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Mascherano is coming from a three-year stint coaching Argentina under-20 squad. He led the team through the 2021 U20 World Cup, reaching the round of 16 and the 2024 Summer Olympics, where they lost 1-0 to France in the quarterfinals.

Mascherano has familiarity with several Inter Miami players besides Messi

While Mascherano has limited coaching experience, his familiarity with Inter Miami players, especially Messi, was a key aspect for his appointment. Apart from playing Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets in Barcelona, he also worked with Tomas Aviles, Facundo Farias, Federico Redondo, and Benjamin Cremaschi in Argentina’s youth national teams.

Mascherano and Messi shared eight successful years at Barcelona, winning two Champions League and five LaLiga titles together. They also teamed up for Argentina, claiming Olympic gold in 2008, while being runner-up in four Copa Américas and one World Cup.

