NCAAF News: North Carolina makes final decision about HC Mack Brown

The North Carolina Tar Heels, one of the most storied programs in NCAAF, didn’t have the best season this year. With only six wins and five losses, they fell short of the expectations set by both the university and their fans. As a result, the future of head coach Mack Brown is now headed toward a definite conclusion.

This past weekend, during their visit to Chestnut Hill, the Tar Heels were defeated by Boston College with a decisive 41-21 score, marking their fifth loss of the season. A program with such a storied history couldn’t afford to face this kind of struggle.

As a result, after several meetings, the North Carolina leadership decided to terminate Brown’s contract as head coach and part ways with him, even with one game still remaining in the season.

The news was confirmed by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, who shared the information via his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Can confirm @mzenitz report: Mack Brown is out at North Carolina. Announcement expected soon.”

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-20 in the Belk College Kickoff game at Bank of America Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mack Brown will coach his final game next weekend against NC State, on Saturday, November 30th, marking the end of his successful career at the university.

North Carolina official statement

After announcing Brown’s departure from North Carolina, the Tar Heels, through their Director of Athletics, Bubba Cunningham, released a statement clarifying the situation regarding the head coach and expressing gratitude for his contributions over the years.

“Mack Brown has won more games than any football coach in UNC history, and we deeply appreciate all that he has done for Carolina football and our University. Over the last six seasons – his second campaign in Chapel Hill — he has coached our team to six bowl berths, including an Orange Bowl, while mentoring 18 NFL draft picks. He and his wife Sally have done an outstanding job supporting the Carolina community, including raising funds for UNC Children’s Hospital while hosting other popular events such as the Ladies Day Clinic. Both also have been terrific in leading our program during some incredibly tough stretches, including the tragic passing of wide receiver Tylee Craft this season.”

“Coach Brown has led the Carolina football program back into the national conversation as we improved the program’s facilities, significantly increased the size of the staff, invested in salaries and bolstered our nutrition and strength and conditioning programs. He also has been a dedicated fundraiser, strengthening the football endowment while also supporting our other sports programs. We thank Coach Brown for his dedication to Carolina, and wish him, Sally and their family all the best.”

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches him team play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of their game at Kenan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Clemson won 21-20.

What’s next for the Tar Heels?

Ahead of the final regular-season game against NC State, North Carolina is still uncertain whether Brown will coach in the Bowl Game, though he will be present next weekend leading the first team.

Once the season concludes, the search for a replacement will begin, aiming to bring the Tar Heels back to the forefront of NCAAF and help them achieve the goals set for the upcoming year.