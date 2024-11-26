Anthony Davis, the Lakers star, has amassed an impressive fortune thanks to his NBA talent and lucrative contracts, with a multimillion-dollar net worth. Here, check out how much money he owns and more.

Anthony Davis is much more than a standout player in the NBA; he is a modern basketball icon, recognized for his versatility and dominance on the court, especially following his incredible success as the power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His entry into the NBA in 2012 was remarkable, as he was selected as the first pick in the draft by the New Orleans Hornets (now the New Orleans Pelicans). Throughout his career, he has made a significant impact due to his ability to protect the rim.

Additionally, he has been selected for several All-Star Games, won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2018, and played a key role on the United States basketball Olympic team. This success on the court is also reflected in his financial life.

What is Anthony Davis’ net worth?

Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ power forward, has a net worth of $160 million as of November 2024, according to Sportskeeda. This amount reflects his success in the NBA and his lucrative business deals off the court.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After being selected as the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans), the star player has signed multi-million-dollar contracts that have cemented his fortune, which continues to grow.

His most recent deal, a three-year, $186 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, guarantees him an annual salary of $62 million, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth and ClutchPoints.

Beyond sports, he has also engaged in philanthropy through his Anthony Davis Foundation, which has supported various causes, including assisting frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His success is not only measured by his performance on the court but also by his business acumen and impact on the community. Forbes included him in the list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Earnings for 2024 with $46.2 million.

Anthony Davis’ endorsements

Anthony Davis has established himself as one of the most profitable players in the NBA. Among his most notable deals are his collaborations with prestigious global brands. Thanks to this, he earns around $5 million annually.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024. (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

One of the most important sponsorships is with Nike, where Davis appears in advertising campaigns and is part of the Nike KD footwear line, highlighting his image in the sports world, as Sportskeeda reported.

Additionally, the player has signed deals with brands like Beats Electronics, ExxonMobil, Red Bull, a leader in the energy drink market, and Ruffles, expanding his presence to products outside the sports sector.

Anthony Davis’ real estate holdings

Anthony Davis has made significant real estate investments, with his most notable property being a mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, which he purchased for $31 million. He put down $11 million in cash and took out a $20 million mortgage.

The property spans 3.5 acres and includes a 20,000-square-foot mansion featuring eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a music room, a movie theater and unique decor, including a vintage Porsche.

Before this, in 2018, Davis bought a property in Westlake Village for $7.5 million, but he sold it at a loss. In 2020, he listed it for $8 million, and it ultimately sold for $6.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.