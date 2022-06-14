Also known as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award is given to the best player in the NBA Finals series decided by a specialized media committee. Check out the full list of all Finals MVP winners by year.

As hard as it gets for a team to win an NBA Championship, the Finals MVP is awarded to a player with outstanding performance throughout the NBA Finals. That's why many NBA legends have won the title but didn't have won this individual award, despite being the champion.

Since the creation of this award, it has been given out 53 times to 31 different players. Since the 2009 NBA Finals, this award changed its name to Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. This in honor of the eleven-time NBA Champion who couldn't won this award when he was playing because it didn't exist.

In addition, this award is decided by a panel of eleven media members, who vote after the end of the NBA Finals series. It is a simple voting sequence where the player with most votes wins the award. The award was a black with gold trophy similar to the Larry O'Brien trophy. In 2005 it changed to be a Bill Russell tribute.

NBA Finals MVP: Complete list of all Most Valuable Players by year

Among the players who have won the Finals MVP award, only Jerry West was named the Finals MVP as a player of the losing team of the NBA Finals. Coincidentally it was the first time this award was given out to an NBA player.

Whereas Michael Jordan is the player with most Finals MVP awards with six. The second most is LeBron James who has been named four times Finals MVP with 3 different teams. Finally, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan have won it three times. Also, only 3 non-American players have won this award. Check the complete list of all Finals MVP.

Year Winner Team 1969 Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers 1970 Willis Reed New York Knicks 1971 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Milwaukee Bucks 1972 Wilt Chamberlain Los Angeles Lakers 1973 Willis Reed New York Knicks 1974 John Havlicek Boston Celtics 1975 Rick Barry Golden State Warriors 1976 Jo Jo White Boston Celtics 1977 Bill Walton Portland Trail Blazers 1978 Wes Unseld Washington Bullets 1979 Dennis Johnson Seattle SuperSonics 1980 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1981 Cedric Maxwell Boston Celtics 1982 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1983 Moses Malone Philadelphia 76ers 1984 Larry Bird Boston Celtics 1985 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers 1986 Larry Bird Boston Celtics 1987 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers 1988 James Worthy Los Angeles Lakers 1989 Joe Dumars Detroit Pistons 1990 Isiah Thomas Detroit Pistons 1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1992 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1993 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1994 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1995 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets 1996 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1997 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1998 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls 1999 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 2000 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 2001 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 2002 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers 2003 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 2004 Chauncey Billups Detroit Pistons 2005 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs 2006 Dwayne Wade Miami Heat 2007 Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs 2008 Paul Pierce Boston Celtics 2009 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 2010 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers 2011 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks 2012 LeBron James Miami Heat 2013 LeBron James Miami Heat 2014 Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs 2015 Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors 2016 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 2017 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2018 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors 2019 Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors 2020 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 2022



