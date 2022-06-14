As hard as it gets for a team to win an NBA Championship, the Finals MVP is awarded to a player with outstanding performance throughout the NBA Finals. That's why many NBA legends have won the title but didn't have won this individual award, despite being the champion.
Since the creation of this award, it has been given out 53 times to 31 different players. Since the 2009 NBA Finals, this award changed its name to Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. This in honor of the eleven-time NBA Champion who couldn't won this award when he was playing because it didn't exist.
In addition, this award is decided by a panel of eleven media members, who vote after the end of the NBA Finals series. It is a simple voting sequence where the player with most votes wins the award. The award was a black with gold trophy similar to the Larry O'Brien trophy. In 2005 it changed to be a Bill Russell tribute.
NBA Finals MVP: Complete list of all Most Valuable Players by year
Among the players who have won the Finals MVP award, only Jerry West was named the Finals MVP as a player of the losing team of the NBA Finals. Coincidentally it was the first time this award was given out to an NBA player.
Whereas Michael Jordan is the player with most Finals MVP awards with six. The second most is LeBron James who has been named four times Finals MVP with 3 different teams. Finally, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan have won it three times. Also, only 3 non-American players have won this award. Check the complete list of all Finals MVP.
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|1969
|Jerry West
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1970
|Willis Reed
|New York Knicks
|1971
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Milwaukee Bucks
|1972
|Wilt Chamberlain
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1973
|Willis Reed
|New York Knicks
|1974
|John Havlicek
|Boston Celtics
|1975
|Rick Barry
|Golden State Warriors
|1976
|Jo Jo White
|Boston Celtics
|1977
|Bill Walton
|Portland Trail Blazers
|1978
|Wes Unseld
|Washington Bullets
|1979
|Dennis Johnson
|Seattle SuperSonics
|1980
|Magic Johnson
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1981
|Cedric Maxwell
|Boston Celtics
|1982
|Magic Johnson
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1983
|Moses Malone
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1984
|Larry Bird
|Boston Celtics
|1985
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1986
|Larry Bird
|Boston Celtics
|1987
|Magic Johnson
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1988
|James Worthy
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1989
|Joe Dumars
|Detroit Pistons
|1990
|Isiah Thomas
|Detroit Pistons
|1991
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1992
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1993
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1994
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1995
|Hakeem Olajuwon
|Houston Rockets
|1996
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1997
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1998
|Michael Jordan
|Chicago Bulls
|1999
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio Spurs
|2000
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2001
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2002
|Shaquille O'Neal
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2003
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio Spurs
|2004
|Chauncey Billups
|Detroit Pistons
|2005
|Tim Duncan
|San Antonio Spurs
|2006
|Dwayne Wade
|Miami Heat
|2007
|Tony Parker
|San Antonio Spurs
|2008
|Paul Pierce
|Boston Celtics
|2009
|Kobe Bryant
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2010
|Kobe Bryant
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2011
|Dirk Nowitzki
|Dallas Mavericks
|2012
|LeBron James
|Miami Heat
|2013
|LeBron James
|Miami Heat
|2014
|Kawhi Leonard
|San Antonio Spurs
|2015
|Andre Iguodala
|Golden State Warriors
|2016
|LeBron James
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2017
|Kevin Durant
|Golden State Warriors
|2018
|Kevin Durant
|Golden State Warriors
|2019
|Kawhi Leonard
|Toronto Raptors
|2020
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|2021
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|2022