As hard as it gets for a team to win an NBA Championship, the Finals MVP is awarded to a player with outstanding performance throughout the NBA Finals. That's why many NBA legends have won the title but didn't have won this individual award, despite being the champion.

Since the creation of this award, it has been given out 53 times to 31 different players. Since the 2009 NBA Finals, this award changed its name to Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award. This in honor of the eleven-time NBA Champion who couldn't won this award when he was playing because it didn't exist.

In addition, this award is decided by a panel of eleven media members, who vote after the end of the NBA Finals series. It is a simple voting sequence where the player with most votes wins the award. The award was a black with gold trophy similar to the Larry O'Brien trophy. In 2005 it changed to be a Bill Russell tribute.

NBA Finals MVP: Complete list of all Most Valuable Players by year

Among the players who have won the Finals MVP award, only Jerry West was named the Finals MVP as a player of the losing team of the NBA Finals. Coincidentally it was the first time this award was given out to an NBA player

Whereas Michael Jordan is the player with most Finals MVP awards with six. The second most is LeBron James who has been named four times Finals MVP with 3 different teams. Finally, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan have won it three times. Also, only 3 non-American players have won this award. Check the complete list of all Finals MVP. 

Year Winner Team
1969 Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers
1970 Willis Reed New York Knicks
1971 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Milwaukee Bucks
1972 Wilt Chamberlain Los Angeles Lakers
1973 Willis Reed New York Knicks
1974 John Havlicek Boston Celtics
1975 Rick Barry Golden State Warriors
1976 Jo Jo White Boston Celtics
1977 Bill Walton Portland Trail Blazers
1978 Wes Unseld Washington Bullets
1979 Dennis Johnson Seattle SuperSonics
1980 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers
1981 Cedric Maxwell Boston Celtics
1982 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers
1983 Moses Malone Philadelphia 76ers
1984 Larry Bird Boston Celtics
1985 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers
1986 Larry Bird Boston Celtics
1987 Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers
1988 James Worthy Los Angeles Lakers
1989 Joe Dumars Detroit Pistons
1990 Isiah Thomas Detroit Pistons
1991 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1992 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1993 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1994 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets
1995 Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets
1996 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1997 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1998 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
1999 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs
2000 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers
2001 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers
2002 Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers
2003 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs
2004 Chauncey Billups Detroit Pistons
2005 Tim Duncan San Antonio Spurs
2006 Dwayne Wade Miami Heat
2007 Tony Parker San Antonio Spurs
2008 Paul Pierce Boston Celtics
2009 Kobe Bryant  Los Angeles Lakers
2010 Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers
2011 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks
2012 LeBron James Miami Heat
2013 LeBron James Miami Heat
2014 Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs
2015 Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors
2016 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
2017 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
2018 Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
2019 Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors
2020 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers
2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
