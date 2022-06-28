With free agency just around the corner and multiple teams looking to make a big move, let's take a look at the three best young players who could switch sides this offseason.

NBA free agency is ruthless. More often than not, players and teams don't agree on the terms of a new contract, and the harsh reality comes knocking on their door. The player gets way less money than he wanted, or the team regrets letting him go.

This year won't be the exception to that rule. Moreover, the restricted free agent class is set to be one of the most interesting we've seen in years, as multiple players may find a bigger payday somewhere else.

That means that their teams would either be forced to match their offers, let them go for free, or work out a sign-and-trade deal. With that in mind, let's take a look at three young restricted free agents who may leave their teams in the offseason.

3. Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns just aren't on the same page. Monty Williams doesn't trust him down the stretch, and the organization doesn't think of him as a max-contract kind of player. But he'll still draw plenty of interest in the open market.

The former first-overall pick made great strides as a defender and has already proven that he can be a 20+ point per game scorer while pulling down 10+ boards a night. He's young, athletic, and the Suns will likely be forced to sign and trade him.

2. Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges broke out as a scorer last season. His chemistry with LaMelo Ball is evident, and he could turn out to be one of the best two-way players in the league if given more touches on the offensive end of the floor.

However, the Charlotte Hornets aren't sure about his status as a max-contract kind of guy, especially after some off-court controversies. Bridges will still gauge league-wide interest, although whether someone will give him the max or not remains to be seen.

1. Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton was a trade candidate last season before suffering a knee injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers are committed to Darius Garland as their point guard for the future and still made the playoffs without Sexton, so they could look to move him.

Sexton was playing the best ball of his career and finally becoming an efficient scorer. He's young and has plenty of upside, but his shot selection and the fact that he's coming off a major injury may hurt his market value.