NFL News: Bengals QB Joe Burrow clarifies stance on Khalil Herbert’s arrival

The Cincinnati Bengals added RB Khalil Herbert to their roster before NFL trade deadline, and star quarterback Joe Burrow took a moment to weigh in on the move.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a statement victory against the Raiders last weekend, which gives them a bit of breathing room as they look ahead to the rest of the season. Not resting on their laurels, they bolstered their roster by adding RB Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears, and it was none other than their QB, Joe Burrow, who made it clear how he feels about the move.

Before the trade deadline closed, Zac Taylor’s Bengals managed to strengthen their offense with a key addition. Now, Joe Burrow has another important weapon to make an impact on opposing defenses, and the team’s aspirations grow in line with the rising talent on their roster.

With Herbert’s arrival in Cincinnati now official, the Bengals’ star quarterback, Joe Burrow, shared his thoughts with the media on the recent developments within the franchise.

“I’m glad we went out and tried to get better,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. The former LSU player adds both talent and experience to an offense that continues to grow with each passing game.

Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears carries the ball during the first half of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.

Khalil Herbert trade

In a strategic move before the trade deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals have acquired running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears, bolstering their offensive backfield. The trade brings in a dynamic playmaker who has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Chicago.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Trade! The #Bears are sending RB Khalil Herbert to the #Bengals, per sources. Agents Samantha Sankovich and Chris Cabott of @EquitySports facilitated the trade, which bolsters Cincinnati’s backfield after Zack Moss’ neck injury.”

Herbert, known for his speed and versatility, will add another dimension to the Bengals’ already potent offense, complementing Joe Mixon in the backfield. His ability to contribute both as a runner and in the passing game makes him a valuable asset for Cincinnati’s playoff push.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bengals?

vs Baltimore Ravens, November 7th

vs Los Angeles Chargers, November 17th

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, December 1st

vs Dallas Cowboys, December 9th

vs Tennessee Titans, December 15th

