NFL News: Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow, Bengals lose key weapon for the rest of the season

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had bad news for Joe Burrow as he confirmed a huge loss for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

A difficult start to the 2024 NFL season is getting even more challenging for Joe Burrow. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals got back to winning ways in Week 8, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that the game also brought bad news.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Taylor confirmed that rookie tight end Erick All Jr. tore his ACL in his right knee during the Bengals’ 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. A season-ending injury for the fourth-round pick after only five appearances in the NFL.

This is a huge blow to Cincinnati‘s offense, as the 24-year-old was starting to become a dependable target for Burrow. This season, All Jr. made 20 catches for 158 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per reception.

Of course, this is also terrible news for the player, who had already suffered the same injury in October 2023, when he was still in college with Iowa. Now, he’ll have to cheer on his teammates from the sidelines as the Bengals aim to make the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Erick All Jr. #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Burrow to miss another Bengals weapon for indefinite period

Unfortunately, Taylor brought more concerning injury updates during his Monday press conference. Apart from All Jr., Burrow’s offense could also miss running back Zack Moss for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

According to the Bengals head coach, the 26-year-old—who missed Sunday’s win over the Raiders—is out indefinitely due to neck injury. In eight games this year, Moss had 74 carries for 242 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

The Bengals’ start to the 2024 NFL season

The Bengals find themselves in a tough spot in the 2024 NFL season. While Burrow and company are still on track to make the playoffs, the truth is they have no margin for error.

Cincinnati is currently third in the AFC North with a 4-5 record. The team started the year on the wrong foot with three consecutive losses, a streak that is still taking a toll on Taylor’s boys.

However, Burrow and company will have a nice chance to redeem themselves when they play division rivals Baltimore Ravens on ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 10. Last time out, only three points gave Lamar Jackson’s side the upper hand in an eventful game. Will the Bengals emerge victorious this time? Or will the injuries stand in their way? Only time will tell us.