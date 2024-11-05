NBA News: Spurs star Chris Paul gets real about Gregg Popovich’s absence amid health issue

The San Antonio Spurs will move forward in the NBA without legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who is out indefinitely following a health issue. Recently, Chris Paul reflected on the impact of Popovich’s absence and the current situation facing the team.

Popovich missed the Spurs’ recent win over the Timberwolves, with assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepping in as interim head coach. Ahead of the Clippers matchup, Paul spoke to reporters, revealing he hadn’t yet been able to reach out to Popovich.

“I haven’t [had a chance to speak with him yet],” Chris Paul said. “I haven’t. I don’t think any of the guys on the team have… obviously, we wanted to, but we’re trying to give him his space and make sure we can control what we can control.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Popovich’s health status remains somewhat unclear, a recent report from Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News offered a positive update, noting that Popovich is “OK” but “needs rest.”

Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs gets a hug from Head coach Gregg Popovich. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Advertisement

Paul praises Popovich’s legacy

Although Paul is in his first season with the Spurs, he understands Popovich’s immense impact on both the franchise and the NBA. “I’ve only been with the team now for a few months, but I’ve paid attention to Pop my entire career, and he is one of the best, if not the best, at putting everything into perspective,” Paul said.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shares concern over coach Popovich’s health

“He’s so selfless and makes sure we understand how privileged we are to play this game and to be in the NBA. But he’d be the first person to tell you not to worry about him and to go out and do what we do. Of course, everyone on the team, staff, everybody definitely misses him because he’s Pop, you know? There’s a feeling when he’s in the room that just comforts everybody,” Paul added.

Advertisement

Chris Paul on Johnson’s performance as interim coach

After the Timberwolves win, Chris Paul praised Johnson’s smooth handling of the unexpected coaching transition, as Johnson only learned he’d be leading the team just hours before tip-off.

“Mitch did a great job,” Paul said, via San Antonio Express-News. “Things happen within this league all the time, and just like with players, it’s ‘next man up.’ So shout out to Mitch.”

Advertisement