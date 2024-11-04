NFL News: Matt LaFleur reveals Packers might recover key weapon for Jordan Love this season

The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 at the start of the 2024 NFL season, but things could get better for quarterback Jordan Love as head coach Matt LaFleur expects the offense to recover a key weapon.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, LaFleur revealed that second-year tight end Luke Musgrave had ankle surgery but could return later in the year: “He will hopefully be back later this season.”

Musgrave, 24, has been on the sidelines since September 29, when he got hurt during Green Bay’s 29-31 loss to division rivals Minnesota Vikings. He was active in the following week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but didn’t play a single snap that day. Only a few days later, the Packers placed him on Injured Reserve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that four weeks passed, many expected Musgrave to return for another divisional game, with Green Bay set to play the Chicago Bears on Nov. 17 after their bye week in the 2024 NFL season.

Luke Musgrave #88 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

LaFleur’s comments suggest this game still comes too soon for Musgrave, but at least the injury won’t end his season. Last year, the tight end played a key role in the Packers’ offense in Love’s first season as starter.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Packers' Malik Willis sends clear message about starting QB role dispute with Jordan Love

Musgrave’s production with Love, Packers

Selected with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Musgrave made a great impression in his rookie season with the Packers. Last year, the Oregon State product recorded 34 catches for 352 yards with three touchdowns despite missing six games due to a a lacerated kidney.

Advertisement

However, his production declined this season, with Musgrave making only five receptions for 22 yards before his ankle injury. In 2024, Tucker Kraft emerged as the Packers’ primary TE with 28 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns. Still, having Musgrave healthy would give Love another reliable target in an offense that usually gets many players involved.

The Packers’ schedule for the rest of 2024

After losing to division rivals Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Packers head into their bye week sitting third in the NFC North. Here’s their schedule for the rest of the year, with Musgrave expected to return in the final weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement