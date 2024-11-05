NBA News: Jayson Tatum gets real on facing Stephen Curry in upcoming Celtics-Warriors showdown

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Golden State Warriors this Wednesday in one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2024-25 NBA season. Jayson Tatum spoke about the importance of the matchup and his excitement to compete against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have had impressive starts to the NBA season, establishing themselves as formidable contenders. With both teams eyeing a deep playoff run, Wednesday’s game promises to be a thrilling showdown. Jayson Tatum shared his anticipation for the game, highlighting the unique dynamic of facing Stephen Curry’s team.

“Sure it’ll be fun,” Tatum noted during a press conference when asked about the upcoming matchup. Reflecting on the rivalry between the two teams, he added, “I know it’s the finals matchup from a few years ago,” referring to the 2022 NBA Finals, where the Warriors clinched the title with a 4-2 series win.

Tatum also spoke about the personal connection he shares with several Warriors players, having competed against them frequently in the NBA and teamed up with them on Team USA. “We playing against Steph Curry, somebody that I’m close with, and obviously I’m close with Draymond Green… We’ve had a lot of battles over the last couple of years,” Tatum explained.

Tatum’s relationship with Warriors stars

Jayson Tatum has a longstanding familiarity with Golden State Warriors players Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Since his NBA debut in 2017, he has faced them frequently, including the memorable 2022 Finals.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walk off the court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on January 15, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tatum also teamed up with Green on Team USA, winning gold together at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. While Curry wasn’t part of that squad, he joined Team USA for the Paris Olympics in 2024, where Tatum earned his second medal.

Celtics vs. Warriors

This Wednesday’s matchup at TD Garden brings together two serious NBA title contenders in what may be their first true test of the season. Although both teams suffered an early loss, they have yet to face opponents of similar caliber, making this game an excellent opportunity to measure their strength against one another.

The Boston Celtics come into the game with a 7-1 record, their sole loss coming against the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors hold a 6-1 record, with their only defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams currently rank within the top four in the league standings, trailing only the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (8-0) and Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0).

Another source of motivation for Tatum

Beyond the game’s significance for the Boston Celtics, Tatum has additional motivation heading into Wednesday’s matchup. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who also coached Team USA, came under criticism during the 2024 Olympics for Tatum’s limited role on the team—a decision that surprised many after Tatum’s strong performances for the Celtics. This game gives Tatum an opportunity to showcase his skills in front of Kerr and make a statement on the court.

