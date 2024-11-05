Jerry Jones confirms tough news for Cowboys star Dak Prescott in the middle of the NFL season

The present of the Dallas Cowboys does not stop getting worse. Adding to the streak of three consecutive losses is an announcement by Jerry Jones, who anticipated the serious injury status of Dak Prescott, the team’s star quarterback, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

The owner of the Cowboys is a direct source of information on the happenings of the Dallas franchise and speaks to the press regularly. In this case, Jones spoke to the media to reveal that quarterback Prescott’s injury was worse than initially feared.

The bad news for the Cowboys is that Prescott is headed to injured reserve due to his hamstring injury and will miss at least the next four games, Jones confirmed to 105.3 The FAN radio. The 31-year-old quarterback underwent an MRI that showed a high severity for his physical problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prescott had said that he felt “a pull, something I’ve never felt before” and that he would have trouble making it to the divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. However, despite his earlier prognosis, the truth is that he will be sidelined for an extended period of time, which is a major blow to the Cowboys’ aspirations in the middle of the NFL season.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Who will replace Prescott as starting quarterback?

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that Cooper Rush will replace Prescott as starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys at least in the next four games. The 30-year-old is in his seventh season with the Cowboys and will now have the opportunity to start after Prescott’s injury.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys add new weapon despite Dak Prescott’s tough injury

Prescott was injured in the third quarter of the game against the Falcons without making contact with an opponent. The quarterback was taken to the stadium medical tent for evaluation. The hamstring injury prevented him from returning to the field, and Rush came in to finish the game, which ended in a 21-27 loss.

Advertisement

Which Cowboys games will Prescott miss?

Dak Prescott will miss at least the next four games of the 2024 NFL season, at a key moment for the Cowboys, who are third in the NFC East with a 3-5 record, three wins behind the Eagles, whom they will face next Sunday. These are the four games that the star of the Dallas franchise will miss due to being on injured reserve:

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Advertisement