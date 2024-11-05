WNBA: Caitlin Clark reveals what she expects from new Fever’s head coach Stephanie White

With Stephanie White returning to Indiana Fever, guard Caitlin Clark revealed what she expects of her new head coach during the upcoming season.

Stephanie White’s return to coach Caitlin Clark has generated significant buzz for the Indiana Fever. After the head coach sent a strong message to Clark and Aliyah Boston, the guard revealed why she admires White so much.

“She’s a legend here in Indiana,” Clark said of White, via ESPN. “Playing against her, I felt like her teams always had the best scouting reports on us. That speaks to her knowledge of the game and her analytical skills. Clearly, she was on the right track. Hopefully, now that she knows how to challenge us, she can help us overcome similar challenges.“

Clark, Boston, and Lexie Hull joined White at her introductory press conference, alongside new team president Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted White back in the 2000, and general manager Amber Cox.

White replaces Christie Sides, who led the team for the past two seasons, compiling a 33-47 record and reaching the playoffs this year. White, the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year, comes from the Connecticut Sun, where she posted a 55-25 regular-season record and a 7-7 playoff record in two seasons.

Head coach Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun gestures in the third quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces

White explained that her decision to leave Connecticut was both personal and professional, stating that it was the best choice for her family and career. She returns to a franchise where she spent five years as a player, followed by stints as an assistant coach (2011-2014) and head coach (2016).

White’s approach to the team

On the other hand, White spoke about what she expects from the team during the season. She admitted that while the Sun was able to dominate their games against the Fever, the team’s offensive was really “scary” for her.

“They were always really scary for us, I think because of the way they could score the basketball. I was very concerned about pace and transition, 3-point shooting, the way they spread the floor,” she said, via ESPN.

However, she believes that defense is a facet the Fever will need to improve. “We’ve got to get better on the defensive end of the floor,” she said, noting the team’s high scoring average but poor defensive performance.

